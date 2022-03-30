Covid: ICU numbers rise in the ACT

THERE are 48 people in hospital with COVID-19 today (March 30), down from 49 yesterday, but ICU numbers have risen, says ACT Health.

There are five people in intensive care, with one person on a ventilator.

It comes as ACT Health reports a second day of more than 1000 cases with 1139 infections recorded today, 625 through PCR tests and 514 from rapid antigen testing.

In vaccinations, 72.9 per cent of people aged 16+ have received a third dose of a covid vaccine, and 50.1 per cent of kids aged between five and 11 have received two doses.

Meanwhile, new cases in the Southern NSW Local Health District jumped to 623 today, with 116 new cases in the Queanbeyan-Palerang region.