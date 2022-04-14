Covid takes another life in the ACT

ACT Health has reported the death of a man in his 70s with COVID-19 today (April 14), marking the 47th life lost since March 2020.

Canberra has recorded 1074 cases of covid today, with 635 cases from PCR tests and 439 from RATs.

There are now 56 people in hospital with the virus, down from 61 yesterday, with one person in ICU and being ventilated.

Vaccine numbers remain stable at 96.6 per cent of people aged five and older having received two doses, and 74.5 per cent of people aged 16 and older who have received three doses.

ACT Health have noted that COVID-19 statistics will not be reported on April 15 (Good Friday), or April 17 (Easter Sunday).