Crackdown nabs drunk and drugged drivers

AN unlicensed learner driver, nearly three times over the limit, is one of two drunk drivers caught by Operation Midnight.

Of 375 random drug and alcohol tests taken on Saturday (December 17, one driver returned a positive drug test and two returned positive alcohol readings – with the learner recording a reading of 0.144.

Operation Midnight is focusing on Christmas and New Year celebrations by targeting alcohol-related crime and violent behaviour.

Nine people were taken into custody for being “intoxicated and disorderly”, 13 were given exclusion notices and two were arrested for failing to comply with the exclusion notice.

Meanwhile, police conducted 897 random drug and alcohol tests over Saturday and Sunday on the Kings Highway, Kowen and Namatjira Drive, Fisher.

Two people returned a positive result for drugs and another was over the alcohol limit.

Another person was charged with not slowing to 40km/h when passing an emergency vehicle, one person was cautioned for having an unregistered vehicle and another issued with an infringement for having an uninsured vehicle.

A/Insp Ken Williams: “If you are travelling this year for the holiday season, take extra precautions when driving and ensure that if you drink or take drugs, you don’t drive.”