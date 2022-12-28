Crime novel tops the library borrowed books

RICHARD Osman’s crime novel, “The Man Who Died Twice”, was the most popular item borrowed in two categories – book and adult fiction, from the ACT’s public libraries this year.

Here’s the list from City Services.

Most popular books in physical format and adult fiction

1. The Man Who Died Twice by Richard Osman

2. The Way It Is now by Garry Disher

3. Devotion by Hannah Kent

4. The Survivors by Jane Harper

5. The Murder Rule by Dervla McTiernan

Top five adult non-fiction

1. Well Hello: Meanderings From The World of Chat 10 Looks 3 by Annabel Crabb

2. So You Think You Know What’s Good For You by Norman Swan

3. Ten Steps To Nanette: A Memoir Situation by Hannah Gadsby

4. Fully Human: A New Way Of Using Your Mind by Steve Biddulph

5. Love Stories by Trent Dalton

Top five junior fiction

1. Ninja Toys! by Anh Do

2. Spinning Weird! by Anh Do

3. Ninja Clones! by Anh Do

4. Camping Time! by Anh Do



5. Hopping Weird! by Anh Do

Top five junior non-fiction

1. All About Diversity by Felicity Brooks

2. Coco Chanel by Maria Isabel Sánchez Vegara

3. Animals by Barbara Toft

4. Explore Your World: Weird, Wild, Amazing by Tim F Flannery

5. Amelia Earhart by Maria Isabel Sánchez Vegara

Top five ebooks

1. Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave

2. The Mother by Jane Caro

3. The Jane Austen Remedy: It Is A Truth Universally Acknowledged That A Book Can Change A Life by Ruth Wilson

4. Black River by Matthew Spencer

5. The Survivors by Jane Harper

Top five audio books

1. Boy Swallows Universe by Trent Dalton

2. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey

3. Agatha Raisin and The Witches’ Tree by M. C. Beaton

4. The Dictionary Of Lost Words by Pip Williams

5. Phosphorescence: On Awe, Wonder & Things That Sustain You When the World Goes Dark by Julia Baird