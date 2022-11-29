Cuts to services on the cards in Queanbeyan

QUEANBEYAN council wants residents to have their say on options for a rate rise in order to keep the council financially afloat.

Consultation on proposed increases to rates over the next three years is now open, with Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council (QPRC) presenting three scenarios to residents.

Under the first scenario, council has said there could be a 12 per per cent annual increase in the general rate for three years, which would would result in massive cuts to services including closing pools and libraries, reducing the number of councillors, reducing street sweeping, mowing and maintenance, and introducing paid parking.

Under the second scenario, rates would increase by 18 per cent a year for three years.

Council said this could mean fees at The Q increase, cutting heritage grants, only keeping one pool and stopping development of new sports and aquatics facilities, reducing urban amenities, reducing the number of Councillors, and introducing paid parking.

Under the third scenario there would be no cuts to services but rates would increase by 28 per cent in the first year, 25 per cent in the second year and 23 per cent in the third year, representing a total increase of 97 per cent.

Earlier this month, QPRC Mayor Kenrick Winchester said the merger, and costs associated with responding to the pandemic and natural disasters, put the council in this position financially.

“While we were able to make infrastructure improvements and build new infrastructure with the funding we received after the merger and other grants, the merged Council was not permitted to raise rates for four years,” Mayor Winchester said.

“The rate increases set by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal through the rate peg don’t come close to meeting the costs of doing everything the community expects from us.

“It’s now really important that we have this conversation with the community about Council services and how they will be funded into the future.”

Councillors voted in June to increase their pay by 22 per cent, while the mayor’s pay increased by 33 per cent.

People can provide feedback on the scenarios until the end of January via the QPRC website.