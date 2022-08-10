Dining / Manuka’s haven for those craving Thai

IT’S tempting to tantalise your taste buds at the new cafes and restaurants that have emerged since the pandemic, but there’s something soul satisfying about visiting oldie-goldie faves.

That took four of us to Thai Cornar in Manuka, which has been attracting customers craving Thai cuisine since 2009, the year of my first review of the restaurant.

Our recent visit didn’t disappoint, dipping into dishes we’ve indulged in previously and trying some new.

A speciality is the Thai Cornar almond prawns, which look as spectacular as they taste ($15.90 for four). The prawns are super succulent on the inside and coated with a crunchy batter on the outside with whole toasted almonds. The dish comes with a sweet, slightly spicy sauce.

Our second entrée was more delicate. The Kanom Jeeb are Thai-style steam dim sims packed with fine minced pork and prawn, always a winning combination ($10.50 for four).

Although we didn’t order them this time, we can vouch for the crunchy money bags, which we’ve enjoyed many times. Stuffed with chicken, carrots and peas, they’re $8 for four.

Thai Cornar truly shines with the house specialties and, as always, we found it challenging to choose.

A main house speciality is the larb which can be ordered with minced chicken or beef (added cost). Our choice was chicken, which took on the flavours of the wonderful Thai herbs and fresh, zesty lime juice and hot dried chilli.

The Kanom Jeeb… Thai-style steam dim sims packed with fine minced pork and prawn. Photo: Wendy Johnson Nam Tok with duck… packed a punch with the hot chilli and tamarind sauce. Photo: Wendy Johnson Chicken larb… took on the flavours of Thai herbs, zesty lime juice and hot dried chilli. Photo: Wendy Johnson Almond prawns… coated with a crunchy batter on the outside with whole toasted prawns. Photo: Wendy Johnson Stir-fry lamb… with garlic, pepper sauce and is served with steamed veggies. Photo: Wendy Johnson

Our second house special was the Nam Tok, which we ordered with duck. The meat was cooked to perfection and packed a punch with the hot chilli and tamarind sauce ($24.50). Sticky and with a complex flavour profile, the sauce was smoky with hints of caramel.

Also on Thai Cornar’s extensive menu are delicious soups, a range of noodle dishes, special fried rice and curries (green, red and yellow). Customers who dare can order the super-hot Jungle Curry, a clear stock-base version with plenty of red curry paste, loads of fresh chilli, garlic, basil and vegetables (curry prices vary depending on whether the dish is prepared with tofu, seafood or meat).

From the stir-fry line-up, we chose the lamb version ($24.50). The dish celebrates garlic and pepper sauce and is served with steamed veggies. It, too, was packed with flavour.

We were lucky enough to dine outside on Thai Cornar’s large deck. The elevated outdoor area (timber deck flooring and enclosed with a barrier to protect from any wind) is a great spot. It was efficient service with a smile and all dishes arrived piping hot.