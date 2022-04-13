News location:

Double demerits start tonight

Police are reminding motorists that double demerits will be in place for the Easter and Anzac Day long weekend starting from tonight.

Double demerits will apply to motorists from Thursday April 14 to Monday April 18 inclusive, and Friday April 22 to Monday April 25 inclusive.

During both periods all speeding, seatbelt and mobile phone offences will attract double demerit points, along with riding without a helmet.

All other traffic offences will incur one additional demerit point.

ACT policing acting inspector Nathan Macklin said road safety is everyone’s responsibility over the holiday period.

“We have a simple message. Slow down, drive sober, ensure everyone in your vehicle wears their seatbelt, and pay attention.”

