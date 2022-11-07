Driver killed in Federal Highway crash

A driver has died in crash on the Federal Highway north of Canberra.
Police say a Ford Falcon and B-double collided head on around 7.30am today (November 8) near Bywong.
The truck then swerved and collided with a ute.
It is understood the driver of the Falcon is dead, while the drivers of the truck and ute are uninjured.
The Federal Highway is closed in both directions and motorists have been advised to avoid the area.
