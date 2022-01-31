Driver who fled crash stopped by witnesses

A 20-YEAR-OLD Kambah man who allegedly caused a car crash yesterday (January 30) was detained by witnesses after attempting to flee the scene.

At about 5.40pm, police were called to a collision at the intersection of Boddington Crescent and Crozier Circuit where witnesses advised the driver of a Toyota Corolla allegedly failed to give way, and collided with a Subaru Forrester.

The 20-year-old Corolla driver attempted to drive his damaged vehicle away from the scene, and later tried to run away. He was detained by witnesses until police arrived.

He was found to have been disqualified from driving by the ACT Magistrates Court in December 2021. He refused to participate in both a drug and alcohol screening test at the scene.

He was charged with disqualified driving, assault, assaulting a frontline community service provider, fail to stop/give assistance following a collision, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and refusing to undergo a screening test.

He is scheduled to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court today.