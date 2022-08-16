Police Association calls for tougher sentencing

THE Australian Federal Police Association (AFPA) is challenging ACT Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury to “put community and police welfare above criminals” by reviewing the ACT’s sentencing and bail laws.

The union’s calls follow a dangerous car chase in Canberra’s South on Sunday afternoon (August 14) during which an alleged 29-year-old drug driver sped at police while he was on bail.

AFPA President Alex Caruana says he has “had enough”, and Rattenbury needs to “start doing his job and protecting Canberra.”

“I know I’m sounding like a broken record, but at what stage will the ACT Attorney-General admit that a review into sentencing and bail is required? How much more evidence does he need?,” said Caruana.

“Do more families need to go through heartbreak before the Attorney-General will show some leadership on this issue?”

Caruana says ACT Policing are doing their job in trying conditions, without the support of the judiciary and the Attorney-General.

“Policing is risky enough without having recidivist offenders on bail, intensive correction orders, or suspended sentences trying to mow them down while they commit further offences,” he said.

“The sentencing and bail processes in this city are fundamentally flawed and dangerously inadequate. Recidivist offenders are being released without consideration for the harm they cause the community by re-offending.”

Caruana has questioned the logic of not commencing a review into sentencing and bail processes, saying he wonders whether Rattenbury has something to hide.

“By refusing to establish a review of sentencing and bail in the ACT, the Attorney-General is clearly saying that he doesn’t want a spotlight on the judiciary. Why not? That is a question only he can answer, and it is an answer he owes the ACT community and ACT Policing,” said Caruana.

“Who is holding the judiciary to account? If not the Attorney-General, then who?”