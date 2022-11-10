eWasp-trapping season begins

A European wasp (eWasp) queen trapping program is continuing across Canberra after a successful trial lowered numbers of the harmful wasp.

In 2021 there were 37 eWasp sting incidents in the ACT, according to CoreEnviro Solutions senior pest and weed officer Jim Bariesheff.

During last year’s trapping trial, 539 eWasp queens were captured, preventing an estimated 2.1 million eWasps from impacting the Canberra community.

With spring upon us, and eWasp queens emerging from hibernation in search of food and nesting sites, about 150 lure traps have been placed around Canberra to catch the wasps, Bariesheff said.

“The product used to lure and trap wasps is a non-toxic, non-chemical product, which has a very low impact on the environment and native species,” he said.

“eWasp nests are often hidden and the most common nesting sites are found in wall cavities, holes in the ground, roof voids, retaining walls and conifer trees.

“With another La Nina year upon us, there are likely to be more wall cavity nests than previous years.”

To prevent wasts making nests at your home, Bariesheff said:

“Seal cracks, crevices and holes around the door and window frames, as this may deter eWasp queens from establishing nests in wall cavities.”