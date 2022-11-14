Every child should grow up in a home like this… 

Letter writer KEITH THOMAS reflects on the family values of growing up on a quarter-acre block.

I SPENT my childhood on a quarter-acre block in the ’50s and ’60s. It was the norm in our city and tradesmen, truck drivers and factory workers around us had blocks the same size.

When I bought my quarter-acre block in Canberra (for four times my annual Clerk Class 2 gross salary in 1983) our neighbours were tradesmen and small-business owners.

They had their quarter-acre blocks all around us. Little did we realise that the ’50s through the ’80s was a passing golden age.

Both generations had trees for the children to climb, a productive vegetable garden, a garage, a woodshed, a workshop, a chook run, a clothesline and space for children to play hide and seek with an infinite number of hiding places. No one ever parked overnight on the street.

On an established quarter-acre block, “lockdowns” are barely a problem, children can have pets, they have space for hobbies and also the opportunity to take responsibility for active and meaningful household tasks.

The quarter-acre block comes with responsibilities to consider neighbours, maintain the nature strip and to organise the outdoor space.

Every child should have the opportunity to be brought up in a home like this with parents who know how to use it.

Sadly, many families today do not know how to use the space at their disposal and the outdoor space is just a rubbish tip and fire hazard. Perhaps they are too lazy or unthinkingly follow the lifestyle example of neighbours who live in apartments or units.

Keith Thomas, via citynews.com.au

Running the gauntlet of Canberra Avenue

CANBERRA Avenue, Fyshwick, has been reported as number one of the top five crash locations in Canberra.

The avenue runs from the large roundabout at the intersections of Canberra Avenue, Wentworth Avenue and Sturt Avenue to at least Tom Price Street, at the end of the built-up area, a distance of about six kilometres.

The recent news reports didn’t state which sections of Canberra Avenue experience the most collisions, but most readers will know that the speed limit from just after that roundabout to the NSW border is 80km/h. Added to that, there are seven sets of traffic lights, three of which control traffic going to or coming from other 80km/h roads; pedestrians crossing at both controlled intersections and other uncontrolled places; the uncontrolled intersections at McMillan Crescent, Dalby Street, Mildura Street, the Southside Village Caravan Park, Faulding Street, and Whyalla Street; the service station on Dalby Street; bus stops and short sections of bus lanes; bicycle lanes, slip lanes and merging lanes; the bridge over Jerrabomberra Creek; the underpass under the Monaro Highway; countless businesses employing trucks (including B-doubles), which turn at many of the controlled and uncontrolled intersections; the fire and ambulance station on Dalby Street; and the Fyshwick Markets, Canberra Outlet Centre and dozens of other shopping, food and entertainment destinations.

The road is also a major route to the south coast, meaning additional traffic on Friday afternoons as Canberrans escape.

So, we have a very complex road system with heavy traffic usage, increasing at peak-hours and covering about six kilometres, with all those potential driver distractions, on which the speed limit is 80km/h!

A similar distance along Northbourne Avenue from London Circuit to Epic, with similar traffic volumes (I’m estimating here) has a maximum limit of 70km/h for only a short section between Yowani and Epic, with major sections of 60km/h and 40km/h. Almost all intersections on Northbourne Avenue are controlled, and there are few slip lanes or merging lanes.

Another comparison can be made with the seven kilometres, 80km/h drive on Hindmarsh Drive from Fyshwick to Palmer Street in Garran, where there are virtually no buildings, only five sets of traffic lights, one uncontrolled intersection, no bus stops, and a set of average speed cameras.

The internet tells us that Canberra Avenue has had the distinction of being a top hotspot a number of times since at least 2015. If the ACT government has known about this for at least seven years, can anyone explain why the speed limit on all of Canberra Avenue, Fyshwick is still 80km/h?

The speed limit hasn’t been reduced, there are no speed or red-light cameras at any of the traffic lights, there is no “accident black spot” signage, and there is no signage advising that something might be done one day.

Jeff Heron, Kingston

Souvenir edition to government’s ills

THE November 3 edition of “CityNews” could be kept as a souvenir edition of what’s wrong with this ACT government and perhaps serve as a basis for an opposition’s manifesto for the next election.

But what hope that, hey? Where is this government’s Kryptonite? They even have the Liberals’ natural constituency wrapped up.

This government is now generational. Think about that. We seem to be voting on automatic.

Special mention to your regular contributing writers and particularly notable is your cartoonist at shushcapital [“Keeping up the ACT”]. They really have the knack of sticking the knife in from the existential angst of Rattenbury, the clever dig at Mick “our Gorbi” Gentleman and my favourite, the government’s aim to reach their “smugness goal to be fully self-congratulatory by 2024”. Great stuff.

Algis Kusta, Deakin

Time for new number plates

WITH the passage of time it is probably appropriate to consider a new issue of motor-vehicle number plates reflecting the modern Canberra of 2022.

We’ve already had “the bush capital”, “heart of the nation”, “feel the power of Canberra”.

The new plates could proudly have the slogan “Canberra – the dope capital of Australia”.

John Lawrence via email

Government not listening to our needs

IAN Meikle sums up eloquently the debacle with the southside tram in his “Seven Days” column “Mother of the tram kicks in millions more for tracks” (CN November 10).

It is indeed bewildering that Federal Finance Minister Katy Gallagher and Andrew Leigh, Assistant Minister for Treasury, have both come out recently in full support of the southside tram project.

So have they seen the business case and agree with it? Or are they just supporting this white elephant project to support the ACT Labor government?

Either way, the more responsible action would be to follow up on Maxine Cooper’s Auditor-General report of 2016. Obviously, there are questions to be answered. What about seeing a business case for alternative options such as small electric buses or the trackless tram?

As usual the ACT government says they have consulted and the community is in agreement but no evidence is given for this supposed support for the southside tram.

Canberrans are very engaged with their community and it is such a shame that the ACT government doesn’t listen to our needs.

Penny Moyes, Hughes

Thank you, Emma Campbell

THE intelligence, honesty, consistency, and communication skills that Emma Campbell brought to the CEO position at ACTCOSS will be sorely missed (“Seven Days”, CN November 7), particularly since what she has done also aimed to make us a better community overall.

Few have the ability to do this. This was also in stark contrast to what was happening as a result of the former federal Coalition government’s efforts to shackle NGOs and other key service providers directly and indirectly, via “agreements” linked to Commonwealth funding arrangements.

If the ACTCOSS board can’t or won’t fill the CEO position in January with someone of Dr Campbell’s calibre, then suspicions will arise about the job and its role being downplayed, if not compromised.

Both ACTCOSS and the ACT government should remember that many ACT voters are looking for real evidence of more integrity and transparency being exercised at the territory level of governance, too. Strong and authentic advocacy is also needed to help improve the decision-making and quality-of-life outcomes that the government states it is aiming for under the ACT Wellbeing Framework.

Sue Dyer, Downer

‘Serious’ community concerns at Kippax centre

TWO current issues at Kippax Group Centre are of serious concern to our West Belconnen community; namely, approval to build on the sports oval, plus the demolition of the former public health centre.

Firstly, long-designated green spaces must be returned, not only for us, but for the future and still growing population levels.

Moreover, how foolish for the previous Assembly to approve developments on this low-lying “flood plain”, with the likelihood of future inundation with no home insurance.

Secondly, this Kippax Health Centre was designed by a gold-medal architect, with a centre courtyard and overlooks the playing fields. We appealed against its removal but were shocked to be told that we do not have “legal standing”; so much for existing ACT legislation.

Over now to our Ginninderra members of the Assembly to work for our community needs; recreation, sport and a reopened health centre, with mental health experts. Indeed, two of our local politicians, Yvette Berry and Tara Cheyne are also ministers.

Christopher Watson, via email

Goodbye emissions, hello electric buses

WHY does Noel Baxendell think that light rail “is needed as we respond to the climate emergency” (Letters, November 8)?

In the first year of light rail operation, Transport Canberra’s trams and buses emitted more carbon dioxide per person per journey than the equivalent in car travel. In the following year they emitted a record 37,000 tonnes.

We can completely eliminate those emissions at a third of the cost of light rail stage two, by replacing all our buses with electric buses.

Leon Arundell, Downer

Trackless tram comes in a kit

THE trackless tram, or autonomous rail transit (ART) as it is known in China, combines the best of high-speed rail and autonomous-vehicle (AV) technology with on-street mass transit to achieve a flexible, carbon-neutral and cost-effective urban connector.

It is sold as a kit of parts – three cars plus a station – that can be installed about as fast as a city’s permitting process would allow, according to its proponents.

Why does the ACT government insist on the very expensive tram system when an ART system could be in place in a quarter of the time and price with the much needed saved funds going into fixing ACT roads and the hospitals.

Michael Finck, via email

Richard can call himself what he likes

GOODNESS me! What’s with Rick Forster (Letters, November 7)? He asserts his entire belief in the “peaceful transition to self-rule we have enjoyed” under “our incredibly robust and democratic Australian Constitution”. No comparison, Richard claims, with the “rabid regimes” we might identify with were we to become the “Democratic People’s Socialist Republic of the Commonwealth of Australia”.

And to cap it all, he says it is immaterial if he is a monarchist or not. He’s right there. Richard can call himself what he likes when Shaun Micallef appoints him as his head satirist.

Eric Hunter, Cook

Solar panels as a trade weapon?

IN respect of Douglas Mackenzie’s letter (CN November 9), China might be big on renewables, but is busily building 150 nuclear power plants as well as more fossil fuel-powered plants, in recognition that renewables will not meet their ultimate, projected needs for electrical energy.

In the meantime, it is proceeding to capture the world market on solar panels and, when ready, use that as a trade weapon.

Max Flint, Erindale Centre

The Voice has lashings of political spin

ERIC Hunter’s condescending advice (“Peter needs our sympathy and understanding”, Letters, CN November 3) assumes, as an opponent of The Voice, I must be ignorant of Aboriginal history. I’m not.

Even if I was, would he seriously extend that charge to everyone opposed to The Voice?

In a strange religious pitch, he insinuates malevolence in Voice opponents. This is a deeply pessimistic view of our society. I believe most Australians take little joy in Aboriginal vex, whatever their metaphysical stance or Voice opinion.

His letter reflects another profound flaw in The Voice: on top of its vague emotional promise, it is politically divisive. Prime Minister Albanese knows it; he’s already been burned with his initial stab at Constitutional wording.

Rather than Hunter’s description as a “respectful and reasonable invitation for all Australians”, The Voice has lashings of political spin, and, as his letter attests, doesn’t brook misgivings too kindly.

Peter Robinson, Ainslie

I know difference between past and future!

CONTRARY to John Schmidt’s opinion (“The time for fossil fuel is gone”, Letters, CN October 27), I am well aware of the difference between the past and the future.

He claims the time is well past for the use of fossil fuels in our technology, but he does not suggest what can be used in their place to make all the plastic goods mentioned in my earlier letter.

Does he have any idea what all the plastics will be made from or the man-made fibres. If there is a possible replacement, why did he not suggest it or has it not been found?

Douglas Mackenzie claims I did not note his use of the term fossil fuels and its context. I had noted this, but the term “fossil fuels” are used when talking about banning all fossil fuels’ extraction and use.

Dr Mackenzie claims that Andrew Forrest and Fortescue Future Industries are looking to use “green hydrogen”. This is still in the experimental stages and very costly to produce. Hydrogen also is a problem to transport and store as per the following quote from the web: “Abundant, cheap and clean-burning, hydrogen has long been described as the fuel of the future. That future has never quite materialised, however, due to hydrogen’s disadvantages. It’s difficult to transport, it can make metal brittle and it’s 20 times more explosive than petrol.”

Given Australia currently produces only around 20 per cent of our electricity requirement through wind and solar, should we not be waiting until we have a reliable source of supposedly clean electricity before we go banning fossil fuels – especially if we are forced to have electric cars?

Vi Evans via email

Colorado cannabis experiment a ‘disaster’

WITH spiralling rates of car crashes, mental illness, homelessness, autistic and uncontrollable brain-damaged children, the Colorado cannabis experiment is widely seen as a disaster.

A 2019 study by Australian epidemiologists professors Reece and Hulse demonstrated a robust link between marijuana use in early pregnancy and serious birth defects in Colorado 2000-2014.

In summary, the study found that the use of tobacco, alcohol, cocaine and opiate pain relievers by expectant mothers in Colorado decreased, but cannabis use by expectant mothers increased. The overall rate of birth defects increased 30 per cent with an excess of some 20,000 deformed babies.

Cannabinoids have a large “epigenetic footprint”, which relates to their disruption of the gene control systems that are implicated in all of life and particularly ageing, birth defects, brain damage and cancer.

Together these changes make the strong and now irrefutable case that multigenerational cannabinoid genotoxicity is a major public health crisis set to blindside and rudely awaken the community that refuses to take notice of the most modern scientific research.

Prof Dr Stuart Reece, University of WA