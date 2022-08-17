Exotic Indian flavours down by the lake

The diversity of Indian cuisine is mind-blowing; the colours are vibrant, spices exotic and smells sensational. At 7 by the lake, Kingston Foreshore, you can explore dishes from seven regions of India, while taking in views of the water, writes dining reviewer WENDY JOHNSON.

IT was our first time ordering 7 by the lake’s chilli chicken (gluten free, $14.90) and we thought the dish rocked. Chicken pieces are lightly battered and then fried until crispy on the outside, but moist on the inside.

They’re tossed with capsicum and onions and a special sauce, which translates into loads of flavour. The chilli had a definite presence but nothing to be afraid of.

My friend and I love butter chicken, in all its variations. With 7 by the lake’s North Indian classic, the chicken is slowly simmered in an aromatic, buttery and creamy tomato sauce. The chicken was super tender, and we used our fresh naan, cooked in the tandoor, to soak up the flavours. Lip smacking good, but perhaps a tad sweet?

The two of us are also fans of Saag Paneer ($21.90), one of the most popular dishes in India. The spinach gravy was thick, rich and smokey, and the cubes of cheese soft. More naan (and fluffy basmati rice) to soak up more flavours.

As with most Indian restaurants, 7 by the lake offers many vegetarian dishes, with no compromise on visual appeal of flavour combinations.

Its chef’s specials include the Sukka Fry with chicken, lamb, beef and goat as options ($23.90 to $27.90). Meat pieces are coated with a blend of desiccated coconut and spices and cooked on a slow fire. The Kolambi Masala sounds amazing ($28.90) – baby prawns simmered in a special ground-masala paste.

Wines at 7 by the lake are very reasonably priced for the Foreshore area, including our The Inventor 2019 Shiraz Rosé, from SA’s Limestone Coast ($9 a glass or $29.90 a bottle). Red wines start at $9 a glass with bottles ranging from about $30 to $43. Whites are more or less the same.

Service was friendly and prompt at first. It then slo-o-o-wed down. In all fairness, we have to be somewhat patient these days with so many hospitality venues not able to consistently get staff on deck. Some are even forced to stick a sign on the door apologising for unexpectedly not opening at certain times. So, it’s good to see 7 by the lake persisting.

The restaurant has a large indoor dining area, with a décor colour palette reflective of exotic spices. The outdoor area is right on the water. Some of the tables outside look a little worse for wear and the exterior lacks the warmth and charm of the interior. A bit of attention here wouldn’t go astray.