Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Child approached in Rivett, do you know this man?

Face-fit image of the man

POLICE have released a face-fit image of a man who approached a child in Rivett last weekend.

The man was in a grey 4WD utility when he allegedly approached the 13-year-old girl multiple times, while she was walking her dog through Rivett about 2.30pm on Sunday (November 6).

Police describe the man as being of Caucasian appearance, with a fair complexion, large build, dark-coloured eyes, bald with slight hair stubble and no facial hair.

The man was wearing a light coloured T-shirt and shorts and white, knee-length socks, and the grey ute was described as having side steps and a rear tub tray.

Police are seeking witnesses and assistance to identify the man depicted in the face-fit.

Anyone with information should call 1800 333000.

