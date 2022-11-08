Child approached in Rivett, do you know this man?

POLICE have released a face-fit image of a man who approached a child in Rivett last weekend.
The man was in a grey 4WD utility when he allegedly approached the 13-year-old girl multiple times, while she was walking her dog through Rivett about 2.30pm on Sunday (November 6).
Police describe the man as being of Caucasian appearance, with a fair complexion, large build, dark-coloured eyes, bald with slight hair stubble and no facial hair.
The man was wearing a light coloured T-shirt and shorts and white, knee-length socks, and the grey ute was described as having side steps and a rear tub tray.
Police are seeking witnesses and assistance to identify the man depicted in the face-fit.
Anyone with information should call 1800 333000.
