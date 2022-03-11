Fatal four-vehicle crash near Cooma

A 53-YEAR-OLD man has died following a four-car crash near Cooma today (March 11).

At about 8.40am, emergency services were called to the intersection of the Snowy Mountains Highway and Kosciuszko Road, Pine Valley, about 5km west of Cooma, following reports of a crash involving a Toyota Hilux, Isuzu D-MAX, Toyota Rav 4 and a light rigid truck.

The driver of the Rav 4 – a man aged 53 – died at the scene.

The male driver of the Hilux was taken to Cooma Hospital in a stable condition, suffering non life-threatening injuries. He underwent mandatory testing.

The drivers of the truck and D-MAX were taken to Cooma Hospital with minor injuries.

The Snowy Mountains Highway remains closed in both directions. Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area and monitor traffic.

Officers attached to Monaro Police District established a crime scene and have commenced an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage of the crash are urged to come forward and call Cooma Police on 6452 0099 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000.