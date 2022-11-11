Fears for missing Yass teenager

A 13-year-old girl from Yass is missing, and police hold concerns for her welfare.

Rachael Widdows was last seen five days ago getting on a bus on Grampian Street, Yass, about 3.30pm on Monday (7 November ).

Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare due to her age.

Rachael is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about between 180-185cm tall, of thin build, and with light brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey Nike hooded jumper and black tracksuit pants with white stripes.

Anyone with information on Rachael’s whereabouts should contact 1800 333 000.