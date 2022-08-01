Feted ‘Dark Lady’ heads to town

IN another big coup for Canberra Theatre boss Alex Budd, the triple Olivier Award-winning play, “Emilia”, inspired by Emilia Bassano, possibly the “Dark Lady” of Shakespeare’s sonnets, will make its Australian debut season from December 1 to 4.

STATE Opera SA has announced its artistic director Stuart Maunder will leave the company in mid-2023 after four years at the helm before taking on the role of artistic director at Victorian Opera. Maunder, famous here for his productions with Canberra Philharmonic, has re-invigorated the Adelaide arts organisation and brought it back as a major contender on the national stage.

“SONGS in the Key of Motown” is a spectacular tribute concert that features Spectrum, a vocal quartet that’s spent years recreating the sound and style of the Four Tops in Las Vegas. At The Q, Queanbeyan, Thursday, August 11.

RACHAEL Maza, artistic director of Ilbijerri Theatre Company and daughter of the late Bob Maza, who created the first Black Theatre company in Australia, will be in conversation with Rhianna Patrick as part of the National Library’s “Deadly Dialogues”, 6pm, August 8. The session will be live streamed free at facebook.com/National.Library.of.Australia

The ANU School of Music is feasting on piano music with four evening concerts featuring local and international pianists – the Herscovitch Piano Duo, Neeman Piano Duo, Friends of the School of Music Historical Instruments group and Roy Howat from the Royal Academy of Music, London. Larry Sitsky Recital Room, August 8-11.