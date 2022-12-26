News location:

Firefighters battle blaze in Hume

The recycling centre ablaze last night in Hume.

FIREFIGHTERS worked into the early morning today (December 27) battling a “major” structure fire in a recycling facility at the intersection of John Cory Road and Recycling Road in Hume.

Police and ambulance crews were also at the scene. Smoke from the incident moved in a north-east direction towards Jerrabomberra and Queanbeyan. 

