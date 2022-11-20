‘Fluffy’ householders get a place to reflect

A memorial is being built at the National Arboretum to commemorate homes and loved ones lost to the Mr Fluffy asbestos in Canberra.

Sustainable Building Minister Rebecca Vassarotti said the ‘forest shelter’ would form part of the healing process for thousands of Canberrans who owned and lived in a Mr Fluffy home.

Mr Fluffy loose-fill asbestos insulation was used in the 60s and 70s across the Canberra region.

Earlier this year the ACT government set up a $16 million Asbestos Disease Support Scheme to provide financial support for those exposed to loose-fill asbestos insulation.

“A place of reflection was recommended by the former Mr Fluffy Community and Expert Reference Group as an important component of the healing process for Canberrans impacted by Mr Fluffy loose fill asbestos insulation, either directly or indirectly,” Vassarotti said.

“The location of the place of reflection at one of the Arboretum’s forest shelters means visitors will be able to sit and reflect on their own or others’ experiences with this dangerous material as they look over our city.

“We also hope the shelter will raise awareness about the impact dangerous substances can have on communities.”

The location for the ‘forest shelter’ is expected to be decided upon soon, with an anticipated opening of the memorial to take place next year.