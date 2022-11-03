FuelCheck now available in ACT

CANBERRA motorists can now use the NSW FuelCheck app to check ACT fuel prices online.

Under a deal struck between the ACT and New South Wales governments, the NSW FuelCheck website will now include ACT petrol stations.

Prices on FuelCheck — which is also a smartphone app — will be displayed per litre, without any discounts or special offers.

The FuelCheck app initially will operate on a six-month pilot program. Unlike NSW, the scheme is not compulsory for ACT retailers.

“This is a great opportunity for small and independent ACT operators to take advantage of free price advertising and bring awareness of their location to a larger audience,” Minister for Business and Better Regulation Tara Cheyne said.

“By opting into the scheme and providing their pricing information, a service station will have their location and pricing information displayed on the app in real time.”

The website will also display the availability of charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs).