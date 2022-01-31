Giulia Jones steps down as deputy opposition leader

DEPUTY leader of the Canberra Liberals Giulia Jones has announced her resignation from the role today (January 31).

Ms Jones, who was first elected to the Legislative Assembly in 2012, said she made the decision so she could spend more time with her family and provide them support during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Like so many Canberrans, I have felt very keenly the ongoing pressures of the coronavirus, a situation that will remain volatile and uncertain for some time to come,” said Ms Jones.

“As the mother of a large family I want to provide them with the support they need and deserve.

“I am most grateful for the care and commitment of my husband towards our family and feel that it is important to do more at home with them.”

Ms Jones indicated she would continue as an MLA for Murrumbidgee, saying she wants to “ensure that the electors continue to receive the strongest representation.”

Canberra Liberals leader Elizabeth Lee said she and Ms Jones are proud to have been the first all-female leadership team in the ACT Legislative Assembly and the Canberra Liberals team.

“I thank Mrs Jones for her service to our party as deputy leader and applaud her courage in coming to this difficult decision,” said Ms Lee.

“Mrs Jones will continue to play an integral role in the Canberra Liberals team as we work toward a change of government in 2024.”