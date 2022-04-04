Government softens on Housing ACT evictions

HUNDREDS of vulnerable social housing tenants faced with eviction under the ACT government’s public housing renewal program may be granted a reprieve, following a commitment by the government to “review” the scheme.

In February, more than 300 social housing tenants – including elderly people, people with disability and people with chronic health issues – received letters from Housing ACT saying they would have to move from their homes as part of the territory government’s “Growth and Renewal” program.

The ACT Council of Social Service (ACTCOSS) criticised the housing department’s heavy handed approach to the relocation of some of its oldest and most vulnerable tenants, and recently called for a review of the program.

At a meeting on Friday (April 1), ACTCOSS chief executive Dr Emma Campbell said the housing minister Yvette Berry, and homelessness and housing services minister Rebecca Vassarotti, agreed to “review” the process by which highly vulnerable public housing tenants can receive a discretion allowing them to remain in their homes.

Dr Campbell said: “The ministers have committed to provisions that protect vulnerable tenants from eviction where it is unjust. Further, they assured ACTCOSS that anyone who feels that they have been unjustly impacted can contact the ministers’ offices to provide details of their circumstances.

“Although the ministers did not put a timeframe on the review, ACTCOSS believes that given the widespread distress caused to many of the over 340 people affected, the review should be completed quickly and that new discretion arrangements should be implemented as soon as possible.”

The letters sent to public housing tenants in February – advising them would have to move because their homes had been earmarked for sale or redevelopment as part of the public housing renewal program – caught many unaware, and did not keep to Housing ACT’s earlier correspondence that the program would be on a voluntary basis.

Last week ACTCOSS and other ACT community sector organisations wrote to the ACT government calling on it to end all forced relocations, and to introduce a voluntary ‘opt-in’ relocation program where tenants are offered properties that suit their needs.

“We thank the ministers for their willingness to listen to our views and the views of the impacted tenants,” Dr Campbell said.

Dr Campbell said that anyone who believes they have been unfairly impacted should contact minister Berry’s office on 6205 0233 and minister Vassarotti’s office on 6207 8975.