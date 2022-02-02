Half of Canberra aduts boosted against covid

ACT Health has reported today (February 2) that 50.4 per cent of people aged 18 and over have received their COVID-19 booster vaccine.

70.3 per cent of people aged five to 11 have received their first dose.

There were 549 new cases recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday, 352 PCR and 197 RAT.

Sixty-one people are in hospital due to covid, with one person in intensive care who is also on a ventilator.

There are 3386 total active cases in the ACT, (2151 PCR and 1235 RAT).