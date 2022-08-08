Have you seen Dusty Bates?

POLICE hold concerns for the welfare of 17-year-old Dusty Bates who went missing on July 29.
Dusty was last seen at Uriarra Village. Despite the best efforts of police and her family, she has not been seen or heard from since.
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 167cm (5’6”) tall, with bright red hair, hazel eyes, and of medium build.
Dusty’s family hold concerns for her welfare and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating her.
Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Dusty is urged to call 131 444.
