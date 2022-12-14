Have you seen missing 74-year-old Leo?

LEOPOLD Hungsberg, 74, is missing – and has medical conditions that could disorient him – leaving his family concerned for his welfare.

Police say Leo has not been seen or heard from since 4pm yesterday (December 14), and his last known location was the cattle grate on Kambah Pool road.

English is Leo’s second language and his communication is limited, say police, however he is fluent in German.

Police have described Leo as being Caucasian, about 174cm (5’7″) tall, with balding white hair, blue eyes and of slim build.

He is believed to be wearing blue jeans, blue runners and a blue jumper.

Anyone with information is urged to call 131 444.