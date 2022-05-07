High-speed chase ends in arrest

A 42-year-old Civic man, believed to be under the influence of drugs, led police a merry dance in their pursuit of him at high speeds across Canberra early this morning (May 7).

At about 1.50am a white Volkswagen Jetta failed to stop for police on Aikman Drive, Belconnen. Soon after, police say, the Jetta was seen travelling at speed on Barry Drive where it again failed to stop for police.

At the intersection of Barry Drive and Marcus Clarke Street police used “stop-sticks” to stop the Jetta, however the vehicle continued through the Barry Drive and Northbourne Avenue intersection and on to Cooyong Street.

As police chased the car on to Parkes Way, a deflated front left tyre fell off the wheel rim.

While still on Parkes Way, police attempted another tyre-deflation but the Jetta changed direction and, at one point, police say drove straight towards a police officer at an estimated speed of 120km/h.

The Jetta kept going along along Parkes Way, down the Tuggeranong Parkway and on to Drakeford Drive where police say the front left wheel was disintegrating.

The car eventually stopped off Marconi Crescent, at Kambah where the driver was arrested after a short chase on foot.

Police allege the man tested positive to the presence of methamphetamine in his system and it was confirmed he was on bail for other offences.

He was subsequently charged with multiple offences including drive while disqualified, failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, driving at police, drug driving, use of false number plates and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.