Hub seeks to be the place to be in ’23

AFTER a solid year’s start, ACT Hub – that is Chaika Theatre, Everyman Theatre and Free-Rain Theatre Company – has announced its performance season for 2023 at its Kingston centre, the old Causeway Hall.

Armed with the slogan “The Place to Be in 2023…” the season opens with Everyman Theatre’s delayed production of “Holding the Man” by Tommy Murphy in March-April, followed by the popular hit “Steel Magnolias,” presented by Free-Rain Theatre in May.

Everyman returns with “Marry Me a Little,” a revue about two New York singles living in adjacent apartments that brings together the songs of Stephen Sondheim in June.

In August, the entire ACT Hub will then join to present Noel Coward’s classic farce, “Hay Fever”, about an English country weekend with the eccentric Bliss family.

Chaika Theatre will stage “The Children” in August-September. Written by Lucy Kirkwood, the play follows two retired nuclear physicists living in a remote cottage on the British coast while the world outside is dealing with a major nuclear disaster.

The final show in the main-stage season will be Andrew Bovell’s “Speaking in Tongues,” presented by Free-Rain in October-November. The thriller sees two couples in unstable marriages was the inspiration for the 2001 film, “Lantana.”

Beyond that, ACT Hub will stage one-off events such as the Canberra Cabaret Festival, “Musical Theatre Confessions”, game nights, trivia, poetry and critical conversations, while also presenting and supporting local theatre works in development and staging a revised work from Canberra theatre teacher and critic, Peter Wilkins.