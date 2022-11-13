If you spot Mika, call the police first

MIKA Sutinen has not been seen or heard from since Thursday (November 10) and his family and police are concerned about his welfare.

The 42-year-old was last seen in Belconnen, though he is also known to frequent Civic, too, by foot or public transport.

He is described as being of Caucasian/Mediterranean appearance, with grey/brown hair, brown eyes, and is of heavy build.

Anyone spotting him is requested to not approach Mika, but instead contact the police on 131 444 immediately..