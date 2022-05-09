Krupinski thrills in a musical ‘Pilrimage’

CIMF, Concert 20: “Pilgrimage”. At Fitters’ Workshop, May 8. Reviewed by DANTE COSTA.

THE Canberra International Music Festival’s performance of “Pilgrimage” took the packed audience on a “romantic journey through Europe”.

It was a thrilling show that captured the grandeur and poignancy of the set works and transported listeners to the various locations in which the music took inspiration from.

Each nuanced contrast between pieces reflected the notion of a true pilgrimage in the sense that it was open-ended and focused on experiencing new meanings in a journey that never ends.

This concert was presented by Polish pianist Lucas Krupinski, NZ baritone James Ioelu and none other than Roland Peelman, the artistic director of the festival, himself on piano.

The lively impressions and emotions from Liszt’s musical travelogue, “Années de Pèlerinage” (Years of Pilgrimage) were evoked with creativity and sensitivity.

Krupinski opened the program with a serene rendition of the composer’s “Sonetto 123 del Petrarca in A-flat major”, which was an excellent piece to ease the listener into the concert. His sophisticated expression and use of tone colours rendered it a beautiful and touching interpretation of the piece.

Interrupting the flow of placidity was a fiery and passionate “Wilde Jagd”. The piece demanded a great deal of technical virtuosity which Krupinski played with incredible precision and musicality. The speed and accuracy of the alternating runs and faster passages were handled extraordinarily. “Obermann’s Valley” rounded off the section of Liszt’s music with great poignancy and expressiveness.

Next, Peelman took to the piano alongside Ioelu in a rousing performance of Vaughan-Williams’ “Songs of Travel”. It was lovely to hear the entirety of all nine movements played together in what was a polished performance.

The bountiful and evocative sonority of Ioelu’s powerful voice filled the room as Peelman’s sumptuous accompanying lines added yet another level of vivacity. The brooding verses were recited confidently and with secure dynamic variety and projection.

Concluding the concert, Krupinski resumed his place on the stage with Ravel’s majestic “La Valse”. The piece began with pianissimo ostinato emerging from the depths of the piano that quickly developed into a sprightly and majestic Viennese waltz. Krupinski’s playing was clear in every register as he glided across the instrument, giving attention to each individual note. It was an epic and well assured end to a concert that was met with cheering and a unanimous standing ovation from the audience.