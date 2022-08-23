Kyrgios assault case adjourned

NICK Kyrgios will appear before the ACT Magistrates Court to face assault allegations in October, after his lawyer was granted a six-week adjournment today (August 23).
The tennis star is currently in New York preparing for the US Open, leaving his lawyer, Michael Kukulies-Smith, to face Magistrate Louise Taylor on his behalf.
Kyrgios’ assault charge relates to an an alleged incident in December 2021 which involved his former girlfriend, Chiara Passari.
Earlier today, Kukulies-Smith requested the court date be moved to November 25, because Kyrgios – who has not entered a plea – doesn’t spend a lot of time in the ACT.
Kyrgios’ new court appearance is scheduled for October 4.
