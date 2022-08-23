News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 0°/4° | Tuesday, August 23, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Kyrgios assault case adjourned

NICK Kyrgios will appear before the ACT Magistrates Court to face assault allegations in October, after his lawyer was granted a six-week adjournment today (August 23).

Nick Kyrgios. Photo: Mike Welsh.

The tennis star is currently in New York preparing for the US Open, leaving his lawyer, Michael Kukulies-Smith, to face Magistrate Louise Taylor on his behalf.

Kyrgios’ assault charge relates to an an alleged incident in December 2021 which involved his former girlfriend, Chiara Passari.

Earlier today, Kukulies-Smith requested the court date be moved to November 25, because Kyrgios – who has not entered a plea – doesn’t spend a lot of time in the ACT.

Kyrgios’ new court appearance is scheduled for October 4.

Kyrgios to face court for alleged assault

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews