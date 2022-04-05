Libs move no-confidence motion in Education Minister

THE ACT opposition will today (April 6) move a motion of no-confidence in Education Minister Yvette Berry following a WorkSafe prohibition notice issued to Callwell High School where teachers were being subject to violence.

WorkSafe inspectors found teachers and staff at the school were being abused, sworn at and subjected to violent behaviour daily from students.

The safety watchdog has subsequently banned year 7 and 8 students from attending classes until risks to health and safety caused by staffing shortages are resolved.

Liberals Leader Elizabeth Lee said the prohibition notice is a result of an incompetent minister who has failed to act and who now must “take full responsibility to step down as Education Minister.”

“I am devastated for our students, teachers and school communities who are enduring horrific conditions under the watch of this minister,” said Ms Lee.

“The minister has failed to ensure we have enough teachers, and the right school infrastructure to support our growing population, long before covid made the situation worse.”

Minister Berry said the incidents reported at Calwell were “rare in ACT public schools” and that staff shortages as a result of COVID-19 were responsible for what was occurring.

“The education directorate will work through the notice that has been provided by WorkSafe with regards to the issues that have arisen at this school,” she said.

“We will continue to do that so that school community can be assured that Calwell is a great school and a safe school.”

Shadow minister for education, and deputy opposition leader Jeremy Hanson said in 14 years of politics, this is the worst he has seen.

“This is absolutely shocking, and our parents, teachers and children would rightly be disgusted with this ACT labor-greens government and the Education Minister whose response has been absolutely hopeless,” Mr Hanson said.