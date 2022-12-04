News location:

Liberals vow to halt the tram to Woden

Canberra Liberals leader Elizabeth Lee.

THE Canberra Liberals have vowed to stop the tram to Woden, if they are elected in 2024.

Despite the ACT Labor-Greens refusing to be upfront with Canberrans, Liberals leader Elizabeth Lee today (December 5) said stage two to Woden is anticipated to cost more than $3 billion.

“This Labor-Greens government has ripped millions out of hospitals, schools, public housing and policing to help pay for the tram,” said Lee.

“As a result, we have the longest emergency department wait times in the country, teachers at breaking point with schools being closed down due to violence, a housing crisis, and the lowest number of police per capita of any state and territory.

“Canberrans deserve world class health and education facilities, more support for teachers, nurses and police along with important road upgrades and good, basic local services all across Canberra.”

Lee said despite the spin from Chief Minister Andrew Barr, it has become apparent the Labor-Greens government cannot afford to do it all and it is hurting many Canberrans.

“My vision for Canberra includes re-investing in our health and education facilities; more support for teachers, nurses and frontline workers; more affordable housing, road upgrades and better city service across Canberra and a future with bold, fresh infrastructure projects that prioritise the economic and social benefits for Canberra,” said Lee.

“It is apparent none of the things our city needs is possible while we continue on the path of building a tram to Woden that will cost over $3 billion and not be delivered until the middle of next decade.

“We have a chance to reimagine the future of our city, a future where Canberrans are not denied opportunities due to a multibillion-dollar project the Labor-Greens government are wedded to, no matter how the economics stack up.”

Lee said the Canberra Liberals will put forward a comprehensive public transport policy in the lead up to the next election.

“Since the tram was initiated by the Labor-Greens government, new public transport technology has come forward in leaps and bounds including electric buses that offer faster, cheaper, cleaner alternatives,” she said.

“What the Canberra Liberals put forward in this space will be driven by transport outcomes that ensure fast, reliable and environmentally friendly services that will benefit all Canberrans.”

Tram push proves unlucky for iconic cloverleafs

Who can be trusted?

4 Responses to Liberals vow to halt the tram to Woden

Doug says: December 5, 2022 at 10:19 am

Noooooo – They will never get my vote then. I am patiently waiting for the tram here in Tuggeranong by 2064. I don’t care how many trillions of dollars – Why should only the northside get projects funded.

Reply
Leon Arundell says: December 5, 2022 at 10:27 am

The Canberra Liberals understand that Stage 2 would be a massive waste of public money, that would be better spent on more worthwhile projects. The Government’s submission to Infrastructure Australia said that bus rapid transit would generate $1.98 worth of benefits for each dollar that it would cost. Its Business Case for Stage 2A says that Stage 2 as a whole would produce only sixty cents worth of benefits for each dollar that it would cost.

Reply
Barbara Moore says: December 5, 2022 at 11:31 am

Finally, some sense. Elizabeth has said it all on how ill-advised and unaffordable the LR Stage 2B to Woden actually is. What’s happened to our money taken from health, education and public housing has been brought to light by Khalid Ahmed. Voters should inform themselves. Opportunities have changed with electric buses.

Reply

Leave a Reply

Top Stories

