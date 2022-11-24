Libs call for more light rail detail

The Canberra Liberals are calling on the ACT government to make public the project cost of delivering light rail to Woden.

Shadow Minister for Transport Mark Parton will move a motion in the Legislative Assembly asking the government to divulge more details on the cost and timing of the next stage of the light rail project.

He said Canberrans have a right to know when tram will be delivered to Woden and how much it will cost.

“Labor and the Greens have the audacity to spend the money of hard working Canberrans, whilst keeping them in the dark on how much it will cost and when the project will be delivered,” he said.

“The Minister and Chief Minister are more than happy to have a photoshoot with the shiny shovels to raise London Circuit for the tram but cannot or will not give the public simple details on cost and delivery.

“This government has not even produced a business case for Stage 2 but the Transport Minister has publicly stated they will build the tram regardless of what the business case states.”