Libs call for ‘space tradies’ in Canberra

ACT Shadow Skills Minister James Milligan is calling on the government to develop courses for “space tradies” in a bid to secure Canberra’s future in the Australian space industry.

Estimates Hearings on Monday (August 22) revealed that the Canberra Institute of Technology (CIT) currently offers no courses to develop trades involved in the quickly-growing industry.

“Space Tradies include people with vocational and trade training who can build antenna systems, fabricate rocket bodies and tune radio frequency devices,” said Milligan.

“The ACT is already home to several leading space companies as well as hosting the Australian headquarters of several international aerospace and defence primes.

“ACT universities graduate high quality Space engineers and scientists; however, we hear from industry there is a large workforce gap when it comes to so-called ‘Space Tradies’.”

Mr Milligan said that the introduction of the courses would be required for the ACT not to lose the jobs to other jurisdictions.