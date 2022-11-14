News location:

Loud bangs expected from Majura

EXPLOSIONS may be heard around Canberra and Queanbeyan while Defence run live-firing exercises in Majura.The Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council (QPRC) has been notified of the event and is urging residents not to be alarmed if they hear loud bangs tomorrow (November 16) and Thursday (November 17).

The live-firing exercises will generate some loud noises which can travel quite far depending on cloud cover.

Pet owners are being asked to consider putting “anxious” pets inside.

