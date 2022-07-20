Lucy’s making sandwiches to a new level

Dining reviewer WENDY JOHNSON visits a sandwich shop that’s taking Civic by storm…

WHILE the dates vary, some say the simple sandwich has been filling tummies since 1762. It all started with two slices of bread stuffed with thin slices of meat.

Lucy Holm, the inspiration behind Sandoochie, believes sandwiches should be much, much more interesting. At “Le Dooch”, Lucy is whipping up scrumptious, satisfying sandwiches with sensational ingredients and fillings always to the edges.

Although relatively new (the small shop opened in May), Sandoochie has taken Civic by storm, often selling out so quickly Lucy has to shut the doors early.

With experience at Rebel Rebel and Bar Rochford under her belt, Lucy understands the power of fantastic flavours, tantilising textures, and quality ingredients.

Sandoochie sources bread from a bakery Lucy’s good mate Lach Cutting runs (Bread by Under in Mawson, opened in 2021). Lucy uses a sweet, full-flavoured butter (lots of it) made in Australia Danish style. Then combos of ingredients that continually change to keep customers happy (and because Lucy – by her own admission – gets bored quite easily).

The menu is scribbled on rolling butcher’s paper and items struck off when sold out. There is no indoor seating, but plenty outside in the vibrant No Name Lane precinct packed with cafés and coffee shops. If sangas ain’t your thing, a Sandoochie salad will be.

My friend gave a big thumbs up to her poached chicken sandwich. The sourdough was soft, chicken poached to perfection, almonds and celery crunchy and rocket peppery. This combo did, indeed, take the sandwich to another level.

I was dead keen on the Masala potato with pickled green chilli, fried onions, crème fraiche raita and coriander but by the time I got to the cash register (yup, there was a line up) it had just sold out. No problem, the eggplant sandwich sounded sensational, and it was. I loved the tortilla chips, feta and edamame smash.

The salad, served in a recyclable bowl with a recyclable fork, was vibrant and bright. Ingredients included warm rice, perky peas, good-for-you spinach, and roast turmeric cauliflower (big chunks). It came with a slice of fresh bread and a round of Australian cultured, salted butter hand churned by Pepe Saya.

Those with a sweet tooth can grab a slice of cake for $6. Drinks are $4 and Sandoochie sells a few specialty items such as sea salt, hot sauce and mustards.

Lucy’s model is all about great food without breaking the bank. All up, with three bottles of water, our bill was $51. We enquired about wine but were told Sandoochie is “working on it”.

By the time we had finished our sandwiches, the “sorry we’re sold out” sign had been posted in Sandoochie’s window.