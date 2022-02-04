Man dies as daily covid cases tumble in Canberra

A MAN in his 90s has died as the daily number of covid cases tumbles under 500.

His death brings to 27 the number of people who have died from covid in the ACT.

ACT Health is today (February 4) reporting 449 new cases (274 PCR and 175 RAT) and 2954 cases.

Meanwhile, covid patients in the hospital are up by two over yesterday to 65 (including one in intensive care, who is on a ventilator).

There are 53.2 per cent of ACT residents aged 18 and over who have received booster vaccine and 71.9 per cent of children, 5-11.