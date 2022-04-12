Man faces assault charge after alleged Summernats punch

A 27-YEAR-OLD Central Coast man has been extradited from NSW to face a serious assault charge following an incident at Summernats earlier this year that left an 18-year-old requiring surgery.

About 3.30pm on January 8, the 18-year-old man was punched in the face during an altercation in the grandstand at the burnout area of the event.

An investigation was conducted by officers from Tuggeranong Station and following a public call for information, a person of interest was identified.

An arrest warrant was issued and on April 12 and the 27-year-old was arrested by NSW Police to face extradition proceedings in Wyong Court.

The man’s extradition to the ACT was approved and he is scheduled to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court today where he will face one charge of recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm.