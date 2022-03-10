Man to face attempted murder charges after Kingston stabbing

ACT detectives have extradited a 25-year-old man from NSW following his arrest for a stabbing at Kingston Foreshore on Saturday evening (March 5).

The man had travelled to NSW after the incident and was arrested yesterday.

He appeared before court in Nowra today, where the extradition request to the ACT was granted.

He will appear in the Magistrates Court tomorrow to face charges of attempted murder and intentionally inflicting grievous bodily harm. Bail will be opposed.

The investigation into the stabbing is continuing, and anyone with information or footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000.