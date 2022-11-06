Missing boy’s body found in Yerrabi Pond

THE body of eight-year-old Pranav Vivekanandan was found this morning (November 6) in Yerrabi Pond.

Police say investigations into his death, and those of his mother and brother whose bodies were also discovered in Yerrabi Pond yesterday, are continuing.

An extensive land and water search had been underway for the boy and yesterday afternoon police issued a public plea for help saying they held “grave concerns” for his welfare.

At this stage, police do not believe any other party was involved in the deaths. A report is being prepared for the coroner.

If this story is causing any reader distress, they should call Lifeline on 131114 or Kids Helpline on 1800 551800.