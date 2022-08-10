Highway crash causing traffic delays

A CAR crash on the Monaro Highway in Hume is causing “significant” traffic delays and emergency services are urging drivers to avoid the area.
ACT Ambulance, ACT Fire & Rescue and ACT Policing are in attendance at the incident, located southbound at the intersection of Tralee Street.
Motorists are advised that traffic is building southbound and significant delays in the area are likely.
