More money for waterway research

MORE money is being spent to improve Lake Tuggeranong’s water quality.

The ACT government will commit $1.5 million for research into the sources of water pollutants in Lake Tuggeranong and potential treatments.

The research funding is part of the ACT government’s $14 million boost to the Healthy Waterways program, which will also see the construction of 11 new water quality assets in Belconnen and Tuggeranong, two waterways identified as having declining levels of health.

In January an “extreme blue-green algae alert” was issued for Lake Tuggeranong, one of a number of outbreaks now occurring annually.

The funding will allow researchers at the University of Canberra to continue their work to prevent algae blooms in Lake Tuggeranong, by examining the impact of nutrients flowing in from surrounding catchments.

“The key focus areas for the next stage of the Healthy Waterways program will be on improving the health of catchments and waterways that supply Lake Tuggeranong to help reduce incidences of algal blooms,” Water Minister Shane Rattenbury said.

“This will be done by preventing pollutants from entering water bodies through infrastructure, research and education campaigns, and expanding on community-based programs like The Leaf Collective.”

The funding will allow construction of floating wetlands to remove pollution, in addition to the three built since June last year.

Money has also been allocated towards engaging with landowners to reduce fertiliser use in catchment areas, and expanding the activities of The Leaf Collective, a program that helps prevent leaves and grass clippings from polluting storm water.