Canberra CityNews

Saturday, May 7, 2022

Musical journey for the love of shorebirds

CIMF, Concert 17: “Life on Land’s Edge”. At the National Gallery of Australia, May 7. Reviewed by JOSHUA DAFFERN.

SHELTERED from the cold Canberra weather, “Life on Land’s Edge” was a concert that traced the fascinating journeys of migratory shorebirds and their struggles against environmental degradation.

Bowerbird Collective’s Simone Slattery and Anthony Albrecht.

The Canberra International Music Festival concert featured existing music and new compositions commissioned for the work, and was expertly performed by Bowerbird Collective’s Simone Slattery (violin, voice) and Anthony Albrecht (cello).

The lens into contemporary environmental issues provided by the story of these birds gave insight into the gravity of the situation. However, the concert struggled to keep its material consistently engaging. The slow and staid nature of the music, visuals and information meant that the important messages were not always captivating.

Be that as it may, there were some truly beautiful moments of music that heightened the saga of the shorebirds. Chris Williams’ intriguing “(Codex) on the flight of birds”, one of the new commissioned pieces, allowed Slattery and Albrecht to showcase their superb musicality.

Corrina Bonshek’s “Far Eastern Curlew Lament”, another commissioned work, was the most emotionally profound moment of the concert. The resonant and mournful harmonies communicated the tragedy of the destruction of the shorebirds’ habitats. Another commissioned work, Gambirra Illume’s “Wind Birds”, featured expressive and ethereal pre-recorded vocal passages that gave shape to the wondrous beauty of the birds.

“Life on Land’s Edge” was a charming and largely well-presented recount of the pole-to-pole migrations of shorebirds. Although at times somewhat slow-paced and restrained, this work was clearly a labour of love from Slattery and Albrecht. Bowerbird Collective was able to leave me with a personal connection to the plight of the shorebirds, invigorating the need to take care of the natural environment.

