New energy efficiency standards will ‘save lives’

THE ACT government will introduce a new minimum energy efficiency standard for ACT rental properties from April, 2023.

The new regulation will require rentals with no ceiling insulation or existing insulation rates less than R2 to have insulation installed or upgraded to R5, the level typically used in new builds.

The government says more than 60 per cent of rental homes are already compliant with the proposed standard.

Better Renting executive director, Joel Dignam said this announcement “will literally save lives”.

“A simple measure like ceiling insulation can make a big difference for keeping the warm in through winter and the heat out through summer. This ceiling insulation standard will literally save lives.”

The regulation will have a phase in period to November 30, 2026, during which rental providers will be required to meet the standard within nine months of a new lease being signed for the property.

From December 1, 2026, properties will need to comply, or be in the process of complying, regardless of whether a new lease has been signed, and new properties will have three months to comply.

From April 1, 2023, it will be mandatory for rental providers to include details on whether the property is compliant.

To support rental providers in meeting the standard, the government say their Sustainable Household Scheme will be expanded to make insulation an eligible product, giving eligible landlords access to zero interest loans of up to $15,000 to cover the cost of installing insulation.

“For too long renters have had to suffer in freezing homes that fail to meet World Health Organisation guidelines, putting them and their families at risk,” said Dignam.