New, ‘fluid’ sculpture unveiled at Grammar

A CROWD of well-wishers braved Thursday’s rain (July 21), along with a crowd of Canberra Grammar School’s Edwards House members and staff, for the unveiling of a spectacular new sculpture.

The sculpture, designed by Terrance Plowright, is titled “Galambany” (meaning “We/You”) a Ngunnawal word signifying respect and reflecting the values of peace, reconciliation and belonging.

Headmaster Justin Garrick explained the sculpture was a gift to the school from Dr Naren Chellappah and his wife, parents of a former Edwards House captain.

Waxing poetic, Dr Garrick described the sculpture as possessing “a fluid, upward sense of motion” that he believed looked particularly fine at night.

Dr Chellappah explained how important it had been for him to have the design input at the base of the installation by indigenous artist, Shane Mankitya Cook. He said it reflected the heritage of the land, whose words reflected the timeless Aboriginal heritage. He added that the initials of his family name, Sai, had suggested to him a triple-headed goal – to seek, to aspire and to inspire.

Artist Plowright said that his aim had been to bring about works that “acknowledge something deeper about the human experience”.

“Galambany” is six metres high and five metres wide and is made from steel. It consists of four main figures that sit within a small labyrinth. The installation combines the sound of gentle Tibetan Bells (activated by walking into the outer ring), meant to symbolise a place of quiet reflection.