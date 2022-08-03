New report sheds light on death of prisoner

A PRISONER of the Alexander Maconochie Centre (AMC) who ended his life in February used a design flaw inside a cell to create a hanging point, despite the flaw being reported by staff as far back as 2015, a new report has revealed.

Released today (August 3), the report from the ACT Inspector of Correctional Services says the detainee in his 20s was found dead in the AMC’s Management Unit at about 7pm on February 1.

The Management Unit at the time was being used as a COVID-19 isolation unit for all new receptions to the AMC. The detainee had been admitted into custody at the AMC at about 3.30pm on January 31, just 27 hours before his death.

The report says the detainee had identified a design flaw in the construction of the rear cell door that allowed him to slide a sheet under a horizontal rail and create a hanging point.

“Most regrettably, this risk had been identified and reported by AMC Facilities Management staff in 2015, but had not been addressed by the then AMC general manager,” said Rebecca Minty, deputy inspector and lead reviewer.

Although the design of the cell doors was a contributing factor in the death, Ms Minty said the detainee had been “properly assessed by mental health professionals on his admission to AMC, who did not identify any indicators that he was at risk of self-harm or experiencing suicidal ideations.”

She also said the review found that the attempted resuscitation of the prisoner was “undertaken very well by custodial and nursing staff”.

The review raises concerns about the use of the restrictive environment in the Management Unit for covid isolation as well as issues relating to prevention and management of self-harm incidents at the AMC.

The review makes multiple recommendations for the ACT government, including that immediate action be taken to ensure the rear cell doors in the Alexander Maconochie Centre Management Unit do not present any foreseeable risks.

It further recommends that ACT Corrective Services consider whether an overarching prevention framework or strategy is necessary and if so, to jointly develop one within a year.

Anyone who might find this report distressing can find help from Lifeline: 131114; Beyond Blue 1300 224626; Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659467; Mensline Australia 1300 789978.

The full report can be found here.