News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 11°/13° | Sunday, November 20, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

New reserve and learning centre opens

Trees at Mulligans Flat Woodland Sanctuary. Photo: Facebook.

A new nature reserve and learning centre has opened in Canberra.

Wildbark is located at the Mulligans Flat Woodland Sanctuary, and has been designed to give visitors the chance to learn about native species and endangered landscapes.

The sanctuary is home to the largest box-gum grassy-woodland area managed for conservation in Australia.

“Wildbark is the result of years of collaborative hard work led by the Woodlands and Wetlands Trust, with support from the ACT Government, the Australian National University and the Odonata Foundation,” Minister for Planning and Land Management Mick Gentleman said.

“The Wildbark visitors centre will provide leading experts and artists with a place to host educational and creative experiences for all ages, year-round.

“With regular animal talks and lizard and turtle feeding activities already underway, we are looking forward to starting story time sessions featuring books by Australian authors in the new year.”

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Speed burst comes at a high price for drivers
Police

Speed burst comes at a high price for drivers

Running late for work has cost a 22-year-old motorcyclist $1841 in fines and six demerit points on his licence after police booked him in Newcastle Street, Fyshwick, travelling at 108km/h in the 60 zone. 

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews