New reserve and learning centre opens

A new nature reserve and learning centre has opened in Canberra.

Wildbark is located at the Mulligans Flat Woodland Sanctuary, and has been designed to give visitors the chance to learn about native species and endangered landscapes.

The sanctuary is home to the largest box-gum grassy-woodland area managed for conservation in Australia.

“Wildbark is the result of years of collaborative hard work led by the Woodlands and Wetlands Trust, with support from the ACT Government, the Australian National University and the Odonata Foundation,” Minister for Planning and Land Management Mick Gentleman said.

“The Wildbark visitors centre will provide leading experts and artists with a place to host educational and creative experiences for all ages, year-round.

“With regular animal talks and lizard and turtle feeding activities already underway, we are looking forward to starting story time sessions featuring books by Australian authors in the new year.”