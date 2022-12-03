Obscure, outlandish and blurring lines of reality

While ‘Staged’ blurs the line between reality and television, its commentary on the entertainment industry couldn’t be any more in focus, says “Streaming” columnist NICK OVERALL.

THIS month, comedic duo David Tennant and Michael Sheen are back for a third season of “Staged” – one of the best things to come out of lockdown.

This obscure and outlandish show sees its two leads playing fictionalised versions of themselves during the height of the covid age.

Thanks to isolation many of us became familiar with just how much of a nuisance it can be to socialise or work through Zoom calls.

Sheen and Tennant took this premise and dialled it all the way up. “Staged” is the story of their tumultuous attempt to organise and rehearse a play almost entirely through video conferencing.

What follows isn’t just a chaotic and hilarious look at life in lockdown, but also a deeper tale of two people trying to maintain a friendship while on opposite sides of the country.

With episodes clocking in at around 20 minutes apiece, “Staged” was a short burst of self-aware comedy that hit streaming at a time when it was desperately needed.

What a third season of the show reveals is that the idea wasn’t a one-trick pony. Its two leads and director Simon Evans have been clever to keep the series evolving post lockdown.

Season two got even more meta. It opened by revealing the events of the first season were actually part of a production created by the “real” Tennant and Sheen, who now face being recast for an American remake of “Staged”.

A little bit confusing? That’s the goal here. While the show blurs the line between reality and television, its commentary on the entertainment industry couldn’t be any more in focus.

The new season has dropped on Britbox, but viewers can also catch the first season on Stan.

DAVID Tennant has certainly been the man of the hour. He’s also made headlines with the announcement of his return as Doctor Who next year.

As Jodie Whittaker recently wrapped up her four-year tenure as the famous time lord, fans got a shock when she regenerated into Tennant’s beloved iteration of the character.

It’s been confirmed he’ll return for a trio of special episodes next year alongside Catherine Tate as his loyal companion Donna Noble.

While the move was a welcome surprise to many, it also copped a share of criticism. Some have labelled it an act of desperation in the face of “Doctor Who” ratings continuing to fall.

That’s likely not far from the truth. Bringing back Tennant, perhaps the most popular Doctor in the show’s history, will work a charm in pulling audiences.

Even if it is a ploy to prop up viewership, does it really matter? Personally, I can’t wait to see Tennant holding the sonic screwdriver again.

After his return to the role, it’ll be the star of Netflix’s “Sex Education” Ncuti Gatwa who takes over. He’ll be the first person of colour to play the time lord.

For those wanting to catch the newest season of “Doctor Who”, which includes Whittaker’s final outing as the doctor, it’s now available on Stan and Britbox.

ALSO making big streaming news is that “Neighbours” is coming back.

Just like one of its characters who dramatically returned from the dead, the long-running Aussie soap will be revived by Amazon Prime Video.

It comes after the show wrapped up in July with a finale that pulled 1.5 million Aussie viewers after 37 years on the air.

While its return will excite many, the producers at Amazon Prime Video likely have a motive beyond just thinking there was more story to be told here.

The news of the revival comes right alongside the government’s strong pursuit of content quotas for streaming platforms.

It means that if companies such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Binge want to continue to operate down under they’ll need to produce a certain amount of original movies and TV shows in Australia.

Who better to do this than the writers of “Neighbours”? For almost four decades they managed to pump out five episodes every week. With that kind of longevity there’s no doubt that a return to Ramsay Street will put Amazon well on its way to hitting its quota.