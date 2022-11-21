Oops, flood warning proves to be a furphy

EMERGENCY Services issued a flood warning to the community in the vicinity of Ginninderra Creek, between Kingsford Smith Drive and Florey Drive, MacGregor, this morning, but was a false alert.
They say the emergency alert was intended to be sent in a training environment.
“Community members can be assured that flooding is not occurring in Ginninderra Creek at this time,” Emergency Services say.
