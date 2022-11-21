News location:

Oops, flood warning proves to be a furphy

Ginninderra Creek… not flooding.

EMERGENCY Services issued a flood warning to the community in the vicinity of Ginninderra Creek, between Kingsford Smith Drive and Florey Drive, MacGregor, this morning, but was a false alert. 

They say the emergency alert was intended to be sent in a training environment.

“Community members can be assured that flooding is not occurring in Ginninderra Creek at this time,” Emergency Services say.

