Planning failure in Torrens: the movie

LOCAL video whiz Emmanuel Stefanou was inspired by Paul Costigan’s latest column (“Unbelievable, go see planning failure for yourself“) to head off to Torrens “to have a look for ourselves and we were shocked as Paul was”.
“What are we doing to our beautiful garden city?” asks Emmanuel.
“In-filling! Filling up our suburban spaces with bricks and mortar and concrete, where and how do our gardens grow? How do we grow? We are custodians, we are responsible for the whole block including everything above including the air and below including the soil and roots.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply