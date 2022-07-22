News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 6°/8° | Friday, July 22, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Planning failure in Torrens: the movie

Ground-floor windows of the unit development look over next door’s fence… new residents will look down into the neighbours’ backyards. Photo: Paul Costigan

LOCAL video whiz Emmanuel Stefanou was inspired by Paul Costigan’s latest column (“Unbelievable, go see planning failure for yourself“) to head off to Torrens “to have a look for ourselves and we were shocked as Paul was”.

“What are we doing to our beautiful garden city?” asks Emmanuel.

“In-filling! Filling up our suburban spaces with bricks and mortar and concrete, where and how do our gardens grow? How do we grow? We are custodians, we are responsible for the whole block including everything above including the air and below including the soil and roots.

“Up until now we have built Canberra into the garden city it is today, block by block, garden by garden and Torrens is a beautiful example  of what a community can achieve, especially in the older, established suburbs. We have much to be grateful for, even if we don’t own a block or a house. After a sleepless night we went back again.”
Here’s his video of the development:

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews