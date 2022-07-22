Planning failure in Torrens: the movie

LOCAL video whiz Emmanuel Stefanou was inspired by Paul Costigan’s latest column (“Unbelievable, go see planning failure for yourself“) to head off to Torrens “to have a look for ourselves and we were shocked as Paul was”.

“What are we doing to our beautiful garden city?” asks Emmanuel.

“In-filling! Filling up our suburban spaces with bricks and mortar and concrete, where and how do our gardens grow? How do we grow? We are custodians, we are responsible for the whole block including everything above including the air and below including the soil and roots.

“Up until now we have built Canberra into the garden city it is today, block by block, garden by garden and Torrens is a beautiful example of what a community can achieve, especially in the older, established suburbs. We have much to be grateful for, even if we don’t own a block or a house. After a sleepless night we went back again.”

Here’s his video of the development: